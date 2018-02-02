Arbor Brewing Company's first tasting event of the year coming Feb. 22

ANN ARBOR - Calling all lovers of craft beer.

Arbor Brewing Company is now selling their beer in cans. And what better way to celebrate this announcement than an evening of beer tastings and food pairings?

According to Arbor Brewing Co., "Can packaging is an excellent vessel for beer; no light and no oxygen enables breweries to keep beer fresher longer and increase the beer's shelf life."

The Winter Can Tasting Event is coming to its 114 E. Washington location on Feb. 22 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.



First look at Arbor Brewing Co.'s first canned beer (Photo: Arbor Brewing Company)

Tickets are $40 per person and include a food pairing with each brew sampling.

The lineup includes seven of Arbor Brewing Co.'s beers and eight guest beers.

Here's Arbor Brewing's list:

Strawberry Blonde Paired with roasted root vegetables, roasted in a Strawberry Blonde honey glaze.

Euchre Pils Paired with Pub Sliders, American cheese, house-made pickles, signature slider sauce and topped with Euchre Pils-braised onions.

Buzzsaw IPA Paired with Thai-inspired hot and sour soup, topped with green onions.

Flurious Wheat IPA - Paired with shrimp skewers, pan-seared in a house-made sweet orange wheat IPA citrus glaze.

- Jack O'Kent British Strong Paired with beer-braised short rib served with house-made polenta.

Faircy's Dry Stout ​Paired with homemade stout brownie. Top with some of your favorites: Stout chocolate syrup, fresh strawberries, whipped cream and sprinkles.

Lightning Struck Tower Dark Saison Paired with duck confit, served with fresh arugula and slow-roasted beets.



Guest beers

Bell's Brewery HopSlam (Double IPA)

Wittekerke Wild (American Wild Ale)

Bell's Brewery Larry’s Latest Sour Ale

Brewery Vivant Love Shadow (American Double Imperial Stout)

Dogfish Head SeaQuench Ale (Sour)

Dogfish Head Flesh and Blood IPA

Old Nation Brewing Co. M-43

The event includes surprise cans from HOMES Brewery.

Purchase tickets here.

Learn more about the event on its Facebook page.

