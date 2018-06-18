Arbor Brewing Company to host private Velvet Hammer Vertical tasting and food pairing on Friday

ANN ARBOR - On Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Arbor Brewing Company will celebrate its annual private Velvet Hammer Vertical tasting and food pairing event at ABC's Ypsilanti location, just north of Depot Town. The event will celebrate the 12th edition of Velvet Hammer (ABC's barrel-aged sour brown ale) with a five-course menu prepared by Chef Luciano DelSignore and Chef Jeff Condit. The event is described by ABC as "a sour beer experience you don't want to miss."

The vertical bottles and dishes paired with each will include:

COURSE ONE - Velvet Hammer 6

Ypsi Liver Pate: Local chicken livers, biga bread chips, Ypsi honey.

COURSE TWO - Velvet Hammer 10 VH

Grilled Country Sausage: Caramelized Bermuda onion, gorgonzola, dolcelatte, aged balsamic.

COURSE THREE - Velvet Hammer 8

Zingerman’s Napolean Goat Cheese: Grilled sourdough, onion & bell pepper agridolce.

COURSE FOUR - Velvet Hammer 9

Smoked Baby Back Ribs: Dry spiced, velvet hammer & dried apricot reduction.

COURSE FIVE - Velvet Hammer 5

Chocolate Banana Cake: Caramel foam, molten sea salt.

Vegetarian and vegan menu options available upon request

Tickets are $105 and may be purchased at Corner Brewery through your bartender, by calling Corner Brewery at 734-480-2739, or visiting a2tix.com. Ticket purchases will include a 750ml bottle of Velvet Hammer 12.

