Arbor Hospice hosts 'Fly & Remember' to honor those who have been lost with a personalized kite

ANN ARBOR - Losing a loved one is never easy, to say the least, but remembering those we've lost in a therapeutic way can assist in the grieving process. Arbor Hospice has partnered with Ele's Place and GrieveWell for "Fly & Remember," an opportunity for those who have lost a loved one to honor their memory with a personalized kite, which takes place on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Arbor Hospice will provide all materials to create personalized kites. Afterward, participants are welcome to stay for GrieveWell's Kite Festival event, taking place immediately following "Fly & Remember." The event is free, but please register at grievewell.com/kites or by contacting Margie Martin at 734-769-5821.

GrieveWell's Kite Festival runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature professional and amateur kite demonstrations; kite decorating, coloring and flying; a kids zone including crafts and games; as well as food and treats (for purchase). With support from their sponsors, GrieveWell is proud to offer a day to celebrate life, honor the memory of friends and family who have passed, and to be a part of the movement to build a community of hope and healing.

To learn more about "Fly & Remember" and GrieveWell's Kite Festival event, click here.

About Arbor Hospice

Arbor Hospice, a founding member of NorthStar Care Community, provides quality, compassionate care for those experiencing life-limiting illnesses throughout Washtenaw County and surrounding communities. They believe no one should face the end of life alone. Everyone has the right to spend their final months free of physical, emotional and spiritual pain in an environment where they are most secure. By providing exceptional medical care to patients and expert caregiver support -- delivered by capable, dedicated, compassionate professionals -- they help families focus on what’s most important to them. Learn more at arborhospice.org.

About GrieveWell

The GrieveWell vision is a community in which individuals grieve well so that they can lead a full life after loss. To reach thrir vision, the GrieveWell mission is to provide resources and support to individuals in grief -- as well as those who surround them -- in order to build a community that promotes healthy grieving and healing. Learn more at grievewell.com.

About Ele's Place

Ele’s Place is a nonprofit, community based organization dedicated to creating awareness of and support for grieving children and their families. Through peer support group programs, Ele’s Place helps children to cope with the death of a parent, sibling or other loved one. Learn more at elesplace.org.

