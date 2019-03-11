Architect of Paris Climate Agreement Christiana Figueres to speak in Ann Arbor March 14

Christiana Figueres speaks at Web Summit 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal on November 6, 2018 (Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Web Summit)

ANN ARBOR - Christiana Figueres, an architect of the Paris Climate Agreement and former executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, will be speaking at Hill Auditorium on March 14 at 5 p.m.

Her talk "No Victory Without Optimism: Advancing Climate Action in 2019 and Beyond" will cover a behind-the-scenes look at how the Paris Climate Agreement came to be, strategies for expediting climate solutions and the importance of "radical collaborations" between businesses, universities, governments, NGOs and communities to achieve carbon neutrality.

In 2010, when Figueres became the United Nations' chief climate change negotiator, a global climate change agreement seemed unachievable. Five years later, 195 governments signed the Paris Climate Agreement, vowing to keep the rise in global temperature below 2 degrees Celsius.

However, the signing was just the start. Figueres, whom many call the architect of the agreement, says that the process remains rigorous and long.

Hear her take on what there is left to do to advance mitigation efforts, climate solutions and what steps we can take toward a cleaner future.

Tickets are free, but you must register for the event.

The event is the 17th Peter M. Wege Lecture on Sustainability -- a collaboration between the University of Michigan's School for Environment and Sustainability, Erb Institute and the Center for Sustainable Systems.

