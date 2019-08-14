Argus Farm Stop to host fifth anniversary celebration Saturday

Argus owners Bill Brinkerhoff and Kathy Sample when they first opened Argus Farm Stop at 325 W. Liberty. (Credit: Destination Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR - Get ready for music, treats and good old fashioned community fun at Argus Farm Stop at 325 W. Liberty St. on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Husband and wife owners Bill Brinkerhoff and Kathy Sample opened the seven-day-a-week, year-round farmers market concept five years ago.

Since its establishment, it has opened another location at 1200 Packard St.

"Once you walk through the door at Argus, everything you see is local. It means that you’re going to be eating in season and supporting the local food economy and local farmers,” Brinkerhoff told A4 in an October 2017 interview.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Here's the musical lineup for the day:

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Dave Froseth (jazz piano)

12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. - Kat Steih (singer/songwriter)

1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Hazel Byers (singer/songwriter)

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Plant the Seed with Jennifer Dowd (musical improvisation troupe)

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Kid Cooper Levy (singer)

Also on Saturday, the Ann Arbor Farmers Market will be holding its 100th birthday bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Read more about that event here.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.