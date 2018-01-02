Artini: Downtown Ann Arbor bars to compete for martini crawl's top cocktail

The annual event is in its 10th year

ANN ARBOR - Artini will be back next month and downtown bartenders are already flexing their mixology muscles.

The Ann Arbor Art Center's 10th annual fundraiser and juried competition will take place Feb. 9 from 6:30-10 p.m.

Tickets ($55) go on sale Wednesday to Art Center members and Friday to the general public.

Each year, Ann Arbor bars compete to be named the top martini using Detroit-made Two James Spirits.



(Photo: Ann Arbor Art Center)

Venues participating this year:

Alley Bar

Ann Arbor Distilling Company

Aventura

Bab's Underground Lounge

The Beer Grotto

Mélange

The Pretzel Bell



More venues are expected to confirm participation leading up to the event.

The two awards of the evening are the Juror's Choice Award for "Best Martini," judged by a panel of hand-selected members of the community, and the People's Choice Award, judged by Artini participants.

2017 winners:

Juror's Choice

Alley Bar

Aventura

Beer Grotto - Black Pearl - Mélange (three-way-tie)



People's Choice

Alley Bar

Black Pearl

Isalita

Returning sponsor Alex Milshteyn said, "My friends and I have attended Artini every year since it started and each year I look forward to supporting the Art Center and my favorite downtown bars and restaurants in such a fun way."

Attendees must be 21 or older by the event date.

To learn more about the event or to purchase tickets, click here.

See the event's Facebook page.



About the Ann Arbor Art Center



"For 108 years, the Ann Arbor Art Center has been sparking creativity in people of all ages and artistic abilities. Our mission is to be a contemporary forum for the visual arts through education, exploration, and exhibition, and to expand perspectives and ignite growth in students, artists, and the community. In this work we aspire to be a gathering place that serves artists and the community in four distinct, yet related ways: Exhibition, retail, education, and community engagement."



