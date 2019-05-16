Artist Mary Mattingly to install interactive art piece at Ann Arbor Summer Festival

ANN ARBOR - Each year at the Ann Arbor Summer Festival, a large-scale art piece is installed on Ingalls Mall at Top of the Park. This season, Brooklyn-based artist Mary Mattingly will be installing artwork for three days and is calling on members of the public to participate.

According to a press release, "Mary Mattingly is an artist concerned with our relationships to objects, where they come from, where they return to, and the implications for humans and the environment."

For her exhibit called Objects in the Round, Mattingly is asking that, from June 27-30, festivalgoers bring a household object to the Annex tent and take part in building an "expansive landscape in miniature." Storytelling about each object is also central to the installation, which will be deconstructed by Mattingly on June 30.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!



Objects in the Round is presented in partnership with the University of Michigan Museum of Art, where Mattingly is an artist in residency. Her photography is currently being featured in the museum's Taubman Gallery and will be on display through July 27.

Here is the schedule of events at Summer Fest surrounding Mattingly's installation:

Thursday, June 27

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Long Table Discussion: Art/Environment/Sustainability

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Objects in the Round opening

Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Workshops and construction

Sunday, June 30

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: In Conversation: Life and Afterlife of Objects discussion at UMMA

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Objects in the Round closing and deconstruction

About Ann Arbor Summer Festival

The Ann Arbor Summer Festival is an exhilarating celebration of performing arts, outdoor entertainment and community spirit. An annual international arts gathering in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the three-week festival offers two concurrent programs -- one indoor and one outdoor -- at various venues and spaces across the University of Michigan campus and in downtown Ann Arbor. Each season features a progressive mix of over 175 events showcasing local, national and international artists and a diverse audience of more than 80,000 people.



The Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s admission-free series located at Top of the Park runs nightly from June 14 through July 7 (dark on Mondays).

For more information, visit www.a2sf.org.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.