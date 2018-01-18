Artists show their favorite works in new Ann Arbor Art Center exhibit

ANN ARBOR - Typically, artists are asked to select works that match a curator's theme for a show. Sometimes, an artist's favorite work doesn't fit with any themes and can go years without being shown.

"Favorites' Favorites," opening on Friday at the Ann Arbor Art Center, is turning the traditional model on its head and is allowing artists to choose their favorite artwork to display.

The exhibit is curated by Michigan-based artist and professor Seder Burns, who asked some of his favorite artists to participate. Burns is a lecturer of art at the University of Michigan's Stamps School of Art and Design.

A free launch party is open to the public on Friday from 6-9 p.m. at the center.

The exhibit will run through Feb. 10 in the 117 Gallery on 117 W. Liberty Street.

Mediums include photography and mixed-media drawings and paintings.

Artists in the exhibition include:

Heather Accurso, of Ann Arbor

Zhiwan Cheung, of Pittsburgh

Deb Davis, of Toledo, Ohio

Brent Dedas, of Bowling Green, Kentucky

Colin Goldberg, of New York City

Dan Hernandez, of Toledo, Ohio

Melissa Kaseman, of San Francisco

Joe Levickas, of Ann Arbor

Mark Lyon, of Hudson Valley, New York

Brian Spolans, of Ypsilanti, Michigan

Mike Tarr, of Menomonie, Wisconsin

