As Rockin' for the Hungry gets underway, first-ever silent auction announced

ANN ARBOR - For the first time ever, the annual food and fund drive by Food Gatherers, ann arbor's 107one and Kroger, Rockin' for the Hungry, will be holding an online silent auction.

107one is donating items, including:

A lyric sheet signed by Brian Wilson.

An acoustic guitar signed by Passenger.

A guitar signed by George Ezra.

A signed tour poster by The Decemberists and more.

All proceeds will go toward ending hunger in Washtenaw County.

Click here to see all the items.

The auction is running for the entirety of Rockin', which started this morning at 6 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Dec. 2.

Food Gatherers, ann arbor's 107one and Kroger hope to raise 1,000,000 meals for food insecure members of the community. Radio hosts, Food Gatherers staff and interviewees will be "freezin' for a reason" outside the Kroger at 400 S. Maple Road every day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Donations of non-perishable food and funds are now being accepted at all Kroger locations in Wasthenaw County.

About Food Gatherers

Food Gatherers exists to alleviate hunger and eliminate its causes in our community by reducing food waste through the rescue and distribution of perishable and nonperishable food, coordinating with other hunger relief providers, educating the public about hunger, and developing new food resources.



