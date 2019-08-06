August Food Truck Rally at Ann Arbor Farmers Market followed by circus, sundown movie Wednesday

A woman performs at the June Food Truck Rally at Ann Arbor Farmers Market on June 5, 2019. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - Is it just us, or is the Ann Arbor Farmers Market pulling out all the stops this summer?

It may be what happens when you turn 100, but we aren't asking any questions. With the new and improved plaza and streets surrounding the area, the market is utilizing its new digs to throw fun community events.

On the first Wednesday of each month May through October, the Ann Arbor Farmers Market hosts its popular Food Truck Rallies -- now featuring dry, sparkling mead from Bløm Meadworks.

This week's rally will be followed by the Flicks on Bricks summer movie series presented by Cinetopia Film Festival and Exchange Capital Management, which will also feature performances by the Detroit Circus.

Here's the lineup of vendors for Wednesday:

Mead Tent with Bløm Meadworks

Cosa Sabrosa

Hero Or Villain Van

Jamerican Grill

Wood Fired Up

TruckShuka Detroit

Simply Spanish

Petey's Donuts

Impasto Detroit

The Salt & Sugar Co.

Brother Truckers

Nosh Pit Detroit

Delectabowl Food Truck & Catering

Shimmy Shack

MI Drinks

Bearclaw Coffee Company

Schedule for the evening:

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Food trucks and live music by West Park Music Society. The Tim Berla Band will be playing at the same time ahead of the outdoor movie.

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy drinks from Bløm Meadworks and entertainment by Detroit Circus.

9 p.m. Sundown Movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" begins in the market's lot.

