August Food Truck Rally at Ann Arbor Farmers Market to feature circus, sundown movie Wednesday

ANN ARBOR - Is it just us, or is the Ann Arbor Farmers Market pulling out all the stops this summer?
It may be what happens when you turn 100, but we aren't asking any questions. With the new and improved plaza and streets surrounding the area, the market is utilizing its new digs to throw fun community events, including Flicks on Bricks, live music and street performers.
On the first Wednesday of each month May through October, the Ann Arbor Farmers Market hosts its popular Food Truck Rallies -- now featuring dry, sparkling mead from Bløm Meadworks.
Here's the lineup of vendors for Wednesday:
- Mead Tent with Bløm Meadworks
- Cosa Sabrosa
- Hero Or Villain Van
- Jamerican Grill
- Wood Fired Up
- TruckShuka Detroit
- Simply Spanish
- Petey's Donuts
- Impasto Detroit
- The Salt & Sugar Co.
- Brother Truckers
- Nosh Pit Detroit
- Delectabowl Food Truck & Catering
- Shimmy Shack
- MI Drinks
- Bearclaw Coffee Company
Schedule for the evening:
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Food trucks and live music by West Park Music Society.
- 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy drinks from Bløm Meadworks and entertainment by Detroit Circus.
- 9 p.m. Sundown Movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" begins in the market's lot.
All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.