Author Jessica Shattuck to speak with University of Michigan's Laura Thomas at Nicolas Books Friday

ANN ARBOR - Jessica Shattuck, the award-winning author behind "The Hazards of Good Breeding" and "The Women in the Castle," comes to Ann Arbor at 7 p.m. Friday to discuss her work with the University of Michigan's Laura Hulthen Thomas at Nicola's Books.

In her review of "The Women in the Castle," Lynn Riehl, events manager at Nicola's Books, wrote that the book "... is a remarkable story for many reasons, but one of the most interesting is because we see a viewpoint that is rarely shown in literature, or film for that matter. The perspective of the German who was not a believer in Hitler, the German who was willing to sacrifice their life for a better a world by eliminating the evil that was born out of their country. We forget that there were Germans who did not support the Nazis and who in their own way resisted. Even more so we don’t always see the perspective from the women’s point of view. Shattuck gives us all of this in this haunting book about decisions made, lies told, truths hidden and the consequences of all of these things.

"Shattuck has given us a riveting, emotional book about women that will never leave you and will always make you wonder how far you would go when the world is in peril and a monster must be stopped. Bravery comes in countless forms and Shattuck shows us the many sides of it."

Shattuck's writing has appeared in the New York Times, New Yorker, Glamour, Mother Jones, Wired and The Believer, among others. She is a graduate of Harvard University, and received her MFA from Columbia University.

Thomas, who will speak with Shattuck about her writing, is the author of "States of Motion" and currently heads the undergraduate creative writing program at the University of Michigan's Residential College, where she teaches fiction and creative nonfiction. Her short fiction and essays have appeared in a number of journals and anthologies, including The Cimarron Review, Nimrod International Journal, Epiphany and Witness.

About "The Women in the Castle"

Three women, haunted by the past and the secrets they hold. Set at the end of World War II, in a crumbling Bavarian castle that once played host to all of German high society, a powerful and propulsive story of three widows whose lives and fates become intertwined -- an affecting, shocking, and ultimately redemptive novel from the author of the New York Times Notable Book The Hazards of Good Breeding.

About "States of Motion"

Newton's Laws of Motion describe the relationship between a body and its response to the forces acting upon it. For the men and women in "States of Motion," imbalance is a way of life. Set in Michigan small towns both real and fictional, the stories in Laura Hulthen Thomas's collection take place against a backdrop of economic turmoil and the domestic cost of the war on terror. As familiar places, privilege, and faith disappear, what remains leaves these broken characters wondering what hope is left for them. These stories follow blue collars and white, cops and immigrants, and mothers and sons as they defend a world that is quickly vanishing.

Check out more Ann Arbor events on the A4 Community Calendar

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.