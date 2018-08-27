Author Ken Segall will speak at the Michigan Theater on Sept. 12

ANN ARBOR - Presented by Cahoots, a tech hub community and co-working space in downtown Ann Arbor, author Ken Segall will speak at a free event at the Michigan Theater on Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. The program will begin with Segall speaking for an hour about the power of simplicity and conclude with a short Q & A.

Segall was creative director at some of the world’s top advertising agencies, and over the course of three decades shaped campaigns for BMW, IBM, Intel, NeXT and Apple. He worked directly with Steve Jobs for 12 years at both NeXt and Apple, was a primary contributor on the “Think Different” campaign that began Apple’s resurrection and he named the iMac.

His books "Insanely Simple" and "Think Simple" spell out the benefits of avoiding big company thinking and making complexity our enemy.

Register online to get your free tickets here.

The event is brought to you by Cahoots with premier sponsors Trove and Ann Arbor SPARK and sponsors the University of Michigan Zell Lurie Institute and Washtenaw Community College Entrepreneurship Center.

