Author Lee Warner Brooks speaking at Concordia University Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - At a time when the opiate epidemic is sweeping America, Concordia University Ann Arbor is hosting a speaker with a deeply personal connection to the problem.

Author, editor, attorney and award-winning poet Lee Warner Brooks will share his moving experience of losing his 23-year-old son, who became addicted as a teenager.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kreft Center Recital Hall on the school's main campus at 4090 Geddes Road.



The cover of Brooks' book (Courtesy: Concordia University)

As part of Concordia's Kreft Arts Program, Brooks is presenting his latest book, "Being the Parent of an Opiate Addict: A Real-Time Poetic Response." It tells the story of his son, a young college graduate who had a whole life ahead of him, who spiraled into a deadly addiction.

About the Kreft Arts Program

Hosted each year by Concordia University, the program aims to engage students and the community at large in a way that fosters creative growth, both artistically and intellectually.

Directed by CUAA professor of English, Dr. Mark Looker, the series features guest lecturers, concerts, book reviews, dance performances, art exhibitions and theatrical performances by artists from around the world and from Concordia students and faculty.

Each year, the guests are chosen based on theme. This year, the theme is "Investigating Identity."

The Kreft Arts Program is free and open to the public.

Upcoming events:

"Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II by Liza Mundy"

When: Wednesday, April 18 at 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Hartig, Concordia University's Library Director, will lead a discussion on the book of astounding, untold stories of the young American women who cracked crucial Axis codes, helping to secure victory for the Allies and transform the field of cryptanalysis.

"Tenth Annual Conference on Spirituality and the Arts and Sciences"

When: Thursday, April 5 at 5 p.m.

The annual conference will feature Concordia students, faculty, alumni and staff who were nominated to submit papers and projects on this year's Kreft Fine Arts theme. Top performers will receive cash prizes and will participate in a panel during the event.

About Concordia University

Concordia University is a nonprofit, Lutheran higher education community serving more than 8,900 students online, at two residential campuses in Mequon, Wisconsin and Ann Arbor, Michigan, and at nine satellite centers. The school is affiliated with the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod and is part of the Concordia University System, a national network of colleges. Learn more online at http://www.cuw.edu and http://www.cuaa.edu.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.