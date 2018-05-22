Author Richard Russo to discuss latest essay collection, 'The Destiny Thief,' at Literati on June 6

ANN ARBOR - Award-winning author Richard Russo comes to Literati Bookstore at 7 p.m. on June 6 for a reading and discussion of his latest collection of essays, "The Destiny Thief: Essays on Writing." After the reading, Russo will be joined by Sam Krowchenko -- who hosts Literati's wonderful "Shelf Talking" podcast -- for an in-depth conversation about his writing.

In "The Destiny Thief," Russo provides insight into his life as a writer, teacher, friend and reader. From a commencement speech he gave at Colby College, to the story of how an oddly placed toilet made him reevaluate the purpose of humor in art and life, to a comprehensive analysis of Mark Twain's value, to his harrowing journey accompanying a dear friend as she pursued gender-reassignment surgery, "The Destiny Thief" reflects the broad interests and experiences of one of America's most beloved authors.

Literati calls the latest collection of essays "warm, funny, wise and poignant," and goes on to write that the essays included here "traverse Russo's writing life, expanding our understanding of who he is and how his singular, incredibly generous mind works. An utter joy to read, they give deep insight into the creative process from the perspective of one of our greatest writers."

Don't miss your chance to see this amazing writer in person for a discussion that can only make one appreciate his work even more.

About Richard Russo

Russo is the author of eight novels, most recently "Everybody's Fool" and "That Old Cape Magic"; two collections of stories, with "Trajectory" published in 2017; and the memoir "Elsewhere." In 2002 he received the Pulitzer Prize for "Empire Falls," which like "Nobody's Fool" was adapted to film, in a multiple-award-winning HBO miniseries; in 2016 he was given the Indie Champion Award by the American Booksellers Association, and in 2017, he received France's Grand Prix de Littérature Américaine. He lives in Portland, Maine.

About Sam Krowchenko

Krowchenko is the host of Literati's podcast "Shelf Talking." His work has appeared in Salon, Full Stop and The Michigan Quarterly Review. A graduate of the Helen Zell Writers’ Program at the University of Michigan, he is currently a Zell Fellow.

