Avalon Housing's annual Home for Good fundraiser returns Oct. 12

ANN ARBOR - Avalon Housing, a provider of supportive housing in Washtenaw County, will be holding its annual Home for Good fundraiser at Zingerman's Cornman Farms in Dexter on Oct. 12.

The event will feature a silent auction and an art show featuring works created by Avalon residents.

For some artists, it will be their first-ever piece of art; others bring 40 years of creating to the event. While their backgrounds may vary, all are excited to give back to Avalon and share their artwork with the community.

Half of the auction proceeds will go to Avalon support services, and the other half will go to the artists themselves.

"At Avalon a big part of what we do is community building," said Avalon's Executive Director Aubrey Patiño in a statement. "We get our residents involved in activities like creative arts programs to help them connect to the community around them. This year’s art show will not only raise essential funds for Avalon, but it’s also bringing neighbors together. Home for Good is a great way for people to see Avalon’s mission in action and see how supportive housing changes people’s lives for the better."

Guests can expect a strolling dinner with catering from Zingerman's Roadhouse.

To purchase tickets to Home for Good or to learn more, visit avalonhousing.org/homeforgood.



About Avalon Housing

Avalon Housing, Inc. is a community-based organization created in 1992 as a long-term solution to homelessness. Avalon develops, owns and manages supportive housing for over 750 of Washtenaw County’s lowest-income residents in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Chelsea, including 200 children. Avalon serves people who have been chronically homeless and who have behavioral and physical health challenges, including mental illness and substance use. To learn more, visit avalonhousing.org.

