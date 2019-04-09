Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day is here

ANN ARBOR - Lace up your running shoes and put on your stretchy pants: it's Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's -- that one magical day of the year where the beloved ice cream makers give away more than 1 million scoops worldwide.

The Ann Arbor shop at 304 S. State St. will be scooping away from noon until 8 p.m. and word is that there is no limit how many times you can get in line. Not sure whether you want Cherry Garcia or Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough? Just circle back around and get another cone. It's that simple.

The tradition began in 1979 when Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield held the first Free Cone Day to thank their customers for supporting them during their first year of business in Burlington, Vermont.

The sweet treat holiday is celebrated around the world in 38 countries. Non-dairy versions of their classic flavors will be available as well, so everyone can enjoy.

