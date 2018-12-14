Bløm Meadworks to host cello concert series Sunday

ANN ARBOR - Bløm Meadworks has become a hub for community gatherings, and this Sunday is no exception.

Ann Arbor's first meadery will be hosting the Third Place Concert Series in collaboration with the Detroit Composers' Project and Midwest-based Hole in the Floor cello quartet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in its taproom.

The hourlong concert will feature world premiere works of seven composers who are all artists with the Detroit Composers' Project.

Admission is free, but a donation of $10 is encouraged.

Before each performance, the composer will speak about their piece.

Composers:

Will Rowe

Hannah Boissonneault

Sepehr Pirasteh

Jherrard Hardeman

Michael Malis

Andy Jarema

Harriet Steinke

Performers: Hole in the Floor (cellists)

Kellen Degnan

Hanna Rumora

Ben Rogers

Wesley Hornpetrie

What is the "Third Place?"

In community building, the third place is the social surroundings separate from the two usual social environments of home ("first place") and the workplace ("second place"). Examples of third places would be environments such as churches, cafes, clubs, public libraries, or parks. Our goal is the create community between first-time concert goers, families, Ann Arbor townies, University of Michigan students, and many others for an evening of accessible, high quality chamber music. - Bløm Meadworks

The event is supported in part by the U-M School of Music, Theatre & Dance Meta Weiser EXCEL Fund.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Read: A chat with Lauren Bloom of Bløm Meadworks

