Bob Dylan to play Ann Arbor's Hill Auditorium Nov. 6

ANN ARBOR - Bob Dylan and his band just announced a new fall tour across the U.S. and the legendary artist will be making a stop in Ann Arbor.
Dylan will perform at Hill Auditorium on Nov. 6.
The 78-year-old singer-songwriter and Nobel Prize winner will be touring the states from Oct. 11 through Nov. 21 and is expected to announce additional dates.
The last time Dylan was in the area was in 2017 when he performed at the Fox Theatre with Mavis Staples.
Here is his full fall tour:
- Oct.11: Irvine, California, at UC Irvine Bren Events Center
- Oct. 12: Santa Barbara, California, at Santa Barbara Bowl
- Oct.14: Palo Alto, California, Frost Amphitheatre at Stanford University
- Oct. 17: Denver at The Mission Ballroom
- Oct. 19: Lincoln, Nebraska, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Oct. 20: Kansas City, Missouri, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
- Oct. 22: St. Louis, Missouri, at Stifel Theatre
- Oct. 23: Ames, Iowa, C.Y. Stephens Auditorium at Iowa State University
- Oct. 24: Mankato, Minnesota, at Mankato Civic Center
- Oct. 26: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Eagles Ballroom
- Oct. 27: Bloomington, Indiana, at Indiana University Auditorium
- Oct. 30: Chicago at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
- Nov. 1: South Bend, Indiana, at Morris Performing Arts Center
- Nov. 2: Muncie, Indiana, at Emens Auditorium
- Nov. 4: Columbus, Ohio, at Mershon Auditorium
- Nov. 5: East Lansing, Michigan, at Wharton Center for the Performing Arts
- Nov. 6: Ann Arbor, Michigan, at Hill Auditorium
- Nov. 8: Highland Heights, Kentucky, at BB&T Arena
- Nov. 9: Akron, Ohio, at EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall
- Nov. 10: Moon Township, Pennsylvania, at UPMC Events Center
- Nov. 12: Catonsville, Maryland, at UMBC Event Center
- Nov. 13: Petersburg, Virginia, at Virginia State University Multi-Purpose Center
- Nov. 15: State College, Pennsylvania, at Eisenhower Auditorium
- Nov. 17: Ithaca, New York, at Ithaca College Athletics and Events Center
- Nov.19: Lowell, Massachusetts, at Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell
- Nov. 20: Providence, Rhode Island, at Providence Performing Arts Center
- Nov. 21: Philadelphia at The Met Philadelphia
Tickets can be purchased at bobdylan.com and will go on sale Friday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m.
All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.