Bob Dylan to play Ann Arbor's Hill Auditorium Nov. 6

ANN ARBOR - Bob Dylan and his band just announced a new fall tour across the U.S. and the legendary artist will be making a stop in Ann Arbor.

Dylan will perform at Hill Auditorium on Nov. 6.

The 78-year-old singer-songwriter and Nobel Prize winner will be touring the states from Oct. 11 through Nov. 21 and is expected to announce additional dates.

The last time Dylan was in the area was in 2017 when he performed at the Fox Theatre with Mavis Staples.

Here is his full fall tour:

Oct.11: Irvine, California, at UC Irvine Bren Events Center

Oct. 12: Santa Barbara, California, at Santa Barbara Bowl

Oct.14: Palo Alto, California, Frost Amphitheatre at Stanford University

Oct. 17: Denver at The Mission Ballroom

Oct. 19: Lincoln, Nebraska, at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Oct. 20: Kansas City, Missouri, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Oct. 22: St. Louis, Missouri, at Stifel Theatre

Oct. 23: Ames, Iowa, C.Y. Stephens Auditorium at Iowa State University

Oct. 24: Mankato, Minnesota, at Mankato Civic Center

Oct. 26: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Eagles Ballroom

Oct. 27: Bloomington, Indiana, at Indiana University Auditorium

Oct. 30: Chicago at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

Nov. 1: South Bend, Indiana, at Morris Performing Arts Center

Nov. 2: Muncie, Indiana, at Emens Auditorium

Nov. 4: Columbus, Ohio, at Mershon Auditorium

Nov. 5: East Lansing, Michigan, at Wharton Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 6: Ann Arbor, Michigan, at Hill Auditorium

Nov. 8: Highland Heights, Kentucky, at BB&T Arena

Nov. 9: Akron, Ohio, at EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall

Nov. 10: Moon Township, Pennsylvania, at UPMC Events Center

Nov. 12: Catonsville, Maryland, at UMBC Event Center

Nov. 13: Petersburg, Virginia, at Virginia State University Multi-Purpose Center

Nov. 15: State College, Pennsylvania, at Eisenhower Auditorium

Nov. 17: Ithaca, New York, at Ithaca College Athletics and Events Center

Nov.19: Lowell, Massachusetts, at Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

Nov. 20: Providence, Rhode Island, at Providence Performing Arts Center

Nov. 21: Philadelphia at The Met Philadelphia

Tickets can be purchased at bobdylan.com and will go on sale Friday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m.

