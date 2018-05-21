Boychoir of Ann Arbor presents its final concert of the season, 'Shout Glory,' on June 10

ANN ARBOR - The Boychoir of Ann Arbor presents its final concert of the season, "Shout Glory," on Sunday, June 10, at 5 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ann Arbor. The concert will feature three choirs of boys (ages 8 to18) singing a variety of selections from the choral literature and is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

The concert will also feature a performance of John Rutter's "Gloria," a joyous work in three movements, sung in Latin. Under the direction of Dr. John Boonenberg, the Boychoir will travel through the classical and romantic eras with works by Galuppi and Mendelssohn, and dance through Argentine tango by Piazzolla and traditional South African Xhosa song. Contemporary composers Andrea Ramsey and Tom Shelton will also be featured. The concert will conclude with Byron J. Smith's exuberant "Shout Glory!"

This will be your last opportunity of the season to see these talented young musicians and celebrate a fantastic 31st year of the Boychoir of Ann Arbor.

About the Boychoir of Ann Arbor

Through excellence in vocal training and choral performance, The Boychoir of Ann Arbor enriches the cultural life of our community and enhances the social, emotional, and musical development of boys who love to sing. The Boychoir of Ann Arbor provides valuable vocal training, sophisticated repertoire and varied performance opportunities for musically gifted boys ages eight to eighteen from the greater Ann Arbor area. We currently offer two choirs: the Preparatory Choir, for boys first learning to read music and sing in a choir, and the Performing Choir, which performs both as a treble choir and as full 4-part choir, including older boys with changed voices.

