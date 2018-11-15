The Boychoir of Ann Arbor to present annual "A Boychoir Christmas" Dec. 7, 8

ANN ARBOR - The Boychoir of Ann Arbor will be presenting its 32nd annual concert "A Boychoir Christmas" on Dec. 7 and 8.

Led by music director Dr. John Boonenberg, the performance from local boys age 8 to 18 will feature "beloved and modern classics of the choral Christmas repertoires."

Songs include the traditional "Once in Royal David's City," Paul Mealor's jubilant "Magnificat" and Alfred Burt's "Nigh Bethlehem."

The popular annual concert features three choirs of The Boychoir of Ann Arbor:

The Preparatory Choir

The Performing Choir

The Young Men's Ensemble

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. Children K-12 are free.

Order tickets online or purchase tickets at the door.

Friday, Dec. 7

7 p.m.

Concordia University's The Chapel of the Holy Trinity

4090 Geddes Road, Ann Arbor

Order tickets for Friday's performance here.

Saturday, Dec. 8

3 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor

1432 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor

Order tickets for Saturday's performance here.

"A Boychoir Christmas" will be accompanied by award-winning organist Dr. Naki Sung-Kripfgans.

Audience members often participate, especially during traditional hymns "O Come, All Ye Faithful" and "Hark! The Herald Sngels Sing."

The performance will end with John Gardener's "Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day," which has been sung at every performance for more than 30 years.

About The Boychoir of Ann Arbor

The Boychoir of Ann Arbor is a nonprofit community choir offering choral music education and performance opportunities for boys who love to sing.

To learn more, visit www.aaboychoir.org.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.