Brett Dennen brings new EP 'Let's...' to The Ark on Monday

ANN ARBOR - Acclaimed singer-songwriter Brett Dennen will perform music from his new EP, "Let's...," on Monday at The Ark. "Let's..." is the first of two EPs created with songwriter/producer Dan Wilson and is evidence of Dennen’s inherent ability to create community amongst listeners.

Avid listeners of Dennen's music may or may not know about his passion for the outdoors and environmental activism, which he has managed to incorporate into his live performances. Dennen is also an avid painter, most prominently with watercolors, creating artwork that can be seen in much of the branding for his albums, as well as his side projects. He has even developed his own line of rosé wines, consequently named Dennen Wines, and also incorporates his artwork onto the labels. Perhaps most important, however, is Dennen's love and appreciation for Ann Arbor.

"Ann Arbor is one hell of a town and I'm thrilled to be coming back," Dennen said via email. "I feel smarter when I'm there. Somehow I feel softer too, probably because I usually play in the dead of winter and I marvel at the people standing in line in the oppressing cold."

Dennen returns to our beloved city on Monday with the doors opening at 7:30 p.m. and the performance beginning at 8 p.m. Fans of Dennen may also purchase the "Wild Child VIP Experience" for $99, which includes:

One general admission floor ticket to see Dennen perform

Early entry for a premium concert view

An individual photo with Dennen

An invitation to a group pre-show event with Dennen featuring: A two-song acoustic performance Q&A session

One limited-edition postcard print, autographed by Dennen

One Dennen Vacationer custom wine chiller bottle wrap

One commemorative laminate and lanyard

Crowd-free merchandise shopping

To purchase tickets and learn about more of The Ark's upcoming shows, visit theark.org.

Check out more Ann Arbor events on the A4 Community Calendar

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.