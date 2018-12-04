Broadway veteran Geoff Packard to premiere new play in Ann Arbor this week

ANN ARBOR - The world premiere of Geoff Packard's workshop production "For The Record" will be presented at the Duderstadt Video Studio on University of Michigan's North Campus Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.

Inspired by Lucy Walker's award-winning documentary "The Lion's Mouth Opens," "For The Record" tells the story of Rob, a young man in New York City, who is trying to run from his family's history with Huntington's disease -- a fatal genetic disorder that attacks the brain.

Packard's station at the first rehearsal of For The Record (Courtesy: Thomas Laub)

While working as an associate engineer for a recording studio, Rob meets D.C., an eccentric older gentleman who books a session at his work and has a familiar-looking guitar.

From then on, Rob will be forced to confront the disease and his family's past in an effort to save his future.

Tommy Gomez (Old Globe Theatre, A.C.T., Berkeley Repertory Theatre) and Blake Roman (Theatre Aspen, Wagon Wheel Theatre) are set to star as D.C. and Rob, respectively, in the premiere.

Sydney C. Shepherd will play Morgan, with additional performances by Allie Re and Jordan Newland.

Packard (Bandstand, Wicked, Rock of Ages) directs the production as well, which features original music organized by Cole P. Abod.

The For The Record production team recording Geoff Packard's original music in the studio (Courtesy: Thomas Laub)

The show is produced by Thomas Laub, a lead producer of the Noah Kieserman's (DEAR EVAN HANSEN) "SHEL: A Historically Fictionalized Musical" about the life of poet and artist Shel Silverstein.

"For The Record" also features costumes by Carly Behrendt, sets by Jessica Schloskey, projection design by Andrew Howell, lighting design by Chris Simko and sound design by Austin Friedberg.

Tickets are still available for Thursday's performance. Friday's show is sold out.

For more information, visit RunyonlandProds.com or call 704-778-2144.



