Building Matters Ann Arbor kicks off inaugural architecture tours

Anton Eisele house at 216 Catherine Street in Kerrytown. The home was built in 1869. (Credit: Building Matters Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR - Local nonprofit Building Matters Ann Arbor has launched its first architecture tours that will run through Nov. 17.

Its first tour in the series is titled "From the farm table to the Council table: Ann Arbor Architecture, 1844-1893" and focuses on the Kerrytown area.

The 90-minute tour takes participants on a trip back in time to Kerrytown, one of Ann Arbor's oldest neighborhoods.

Here's the description from the tour website:

"Follow the stories of Ann Arbor’s second generation of residents and immigrants as they transform their young settlement into a bustling, thriving town. Walk with Building Matters Ann Arbor through a part of the Kerrytown neighborhood to discover how the buildings and styles in which they lived, worked, served, and prayed evolved along with themselves."

Tickets for the tour cost $25 per person. Children 12 and under are free.

Click here to reserve a spot.

At the beginning of next year and in the springtime, Building Matters Ann Arbor will be launching more tours focusing on the downtown area, African American history in Ann Arbor, essential neighborhoods and more.

See their 2020 lineup here.

To learn more, visit www.buildingmattersannarbor.org.

