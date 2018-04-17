Cartoonist Gene Luen Yang to 'Read Without Walls' Saturday at the Ann Arbor District Library

ANN ARBOR - Readers of all ages will have the opportunity to open their world to new ideas and experiences when Gene Luen Yang brings "Reading Without Walls" to the Ann Arbor District Library on Saturday at 2 p.m.

What exactly is "Reading Without Walls"? Simply put, it's a nationwide program that celebrates reading and diversity; an inclusive way to spread appreciation and understanding for others -- and to learn new and exciting things.

"Reading is a fantastic way to open your minds and hearts to new people, places and ideas," Yang said. "Through reading, I've met new friends, learned new facts and become a better person."

Yang is a cartoonist and is the National Ambassador for Young People's Literature. He began drawing comic books in the fifth grade, and in 1997 he received a Xeric Grant for his first comic, "Gordon Yamamoto and the King of the Geeks." He has since written and drawn a number of titles, including "Duncan’s Kingdom," "The Rosary Comic Book," "Prime Baby" and "Animal Crackers." "American Born Chinese," his first graphic novel from First Second, was a National Book Award finalist, as well as the winner of the Printz Award and an Eisner Award.

The event will be held in the AADL's multipurpose room and includes a book signing. Books will also be on sale, courtesy of Literati Bookstore, who has partnered with the AADL to put on this special event. For those who are concerned about large crowds, it should also be noted that there will be overflow space reserved for this event on the same level as the AADL multipurpose room.

Don't miss out on this wonderful event. Learn more about "Reading Without Walls" here.

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.