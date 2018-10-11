Celebrate 50 years at Ann Arbor Antiques Market Oct. 20-21

ANN ARBOR - Looking for some original pieces to update your home's look? Searching for jewelry styles you don't find in stores anymore?

The beloved Ann Arbor Antiques Market is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and is having its final event of 2018 on Oct. 20 and 21.

Head over to the Washtenaw Farm Council grounds at 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road for two days of discovery, inspiration and great shopping.

Times:

Saturday, Oct. 20 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 21 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $6 per person, while children's admission and parking are free.

The market's curated dealers sell antiques, jewelry, vintage clothing, collectibles, industrial items, midcentury modern furniture and decor, and more.

"In this world of mass production it is not easy to find items that are unique and special but at the market it is!" - Ann Arbor Antiques Market

For more information, visit www.annarborantiquesmarket.com or check out the market's Facebook page.

