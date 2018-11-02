Celebrate Family Volunteer Day on Nov. 18 by lending your hands in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - On the weekend before Thanksgiving, give back to the community by participating in Ann Arbor Natural Area Preservation's Family Volunteer Day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The mission is to improve the Barton Nature Area. Volunteers are asked to meet at the parking lot next to Barton Dam on Huron River Drive.

Volunteers will remove invasive shrubs and collect native seeds to boost biodiversity along the riverside greenway.

All participants must complete a release form, and minors must be accompanied by a guardian.

Snacks, tools and know-how will be provided.

Family Volunteer Day was created more than 25 years ago by Points of Light to demonstrate the benefits of family volunteering. The day of service is observed around the world. The youth division of Points of Light, generationOn, powers the event, and it is sponsored by The Walt Disney Co.

"NAP shares that families who volunteer together not only address community social problems, but also strengthen themselves. Volunteering together as a family provides quality time, fortifies family communication and provides opportunities for family members to be role models. Volunteering as a family is a great way to make memories together and helps teach children the importance of giving back." - NAP

About NAP

City of Ann Arbor Natural Area Preservation works to protect and restore Ann Arbor's natural areas and to foster an environmental ethic among its citizens. This involves conducting plant and animal inventories, ecological monitoring and stewardship projects in Ann Arbor parks. Both staff and volunteers perform these tasks. For more information about NAP, visit www.a2gov.org/NAP.

