Celebrate historic architecture on Ann Arbor's Old West Side Homes Tour Sunday

ANN ARBOR - If you are a lover of historic homes, this is your chance to see some up close.

The 45th Annual Old West Side Homes Tour is back on Sunday and will be taking place from noon to 5 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church at 420 West Liberty St.

The walking tour will cover six homes and one local business, The Jefferson Market, built in 1920.

One of the homes on the tour is a condo in Liberty Lofts, the former King-Seeley factory, which was converted to residential units just over a decade ago.

Attendees can visit the homes in any order they like.

Organizers ask that guests remove shoes inside each home, and request that no backpacks or cameras be brought along.

Children must be over 12 years of age and accompanied by an adult. Parents with infants should speak to a docent about navigating the tour.

You can buy tickets at the following locations until 3:30 p.m. Saturday:

Nicola's Books

The Jefferson Market

Downtown Home & Garden

Argus Farm Stop

Washtenaw Dairy

Ticket prices are $10 in advance and $12 day of tour. Seniors 65 years and up will enjoy a discounted rate of $8.

St. Paul Lutheran Church will have ticket sales beginning at 11:30 a.m., restrooms and a food tent for guests.

