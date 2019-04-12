Celebrate the start of summer with Bloom Fest in downtown Ann Arbor May 11

ANN ARBOR - Nothing says summer like sipping sangria on patios downtown.

The Main Street Area Association is throwing its first Bloom Fest on Sunday, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to kick off the summer season, and it also happens to fall on the day before Mother's Day.

Expect patios featuring specialty brunch menus, drinks and live music and deals and previews of summer stock at local retailers all day long. Some stores will also be holding workshops and word is that Violin Monster will also be making an appearance.

Credit: Main Street Area Association

Events include:

A floral workshop in Shinola's lounge

$5 wine tastings at Cherry Republic

Spring cocktail launch at Ravens Club

Outdoor yard art sale at Four Directions

$5 bruschettas at Palio

20 percent off all jewelry at Ten Thousand Villages and much more

To see the full schedule of events, visit mainstreetannarbor.org/bloomfest.

