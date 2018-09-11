Charity that sponsors magicians at Mott Children's holding annual Ann Arbor benefit Sept. 28

ANN ARBOR - Open Heart Magic, the charity that sends magicians to young patients' bedsides at University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, is holding its 3rd Annual Ann Arbor Benefit on Sept. 28.

Under the tagline "help sick kids get their magic back," the nonprofit hopes to raise funds for its Bedside Magic™ programs that operate in 13 Midwest hospitals.

In 2017, Open Heart Magic's 170 qualified and trained volunteers were able to reach 12,000 children.

"I've been a volunteer hospital magician for the past four years and I can whole-heartedly say this truly makes a positive difference in these kids' hospital experiences," volunteer and co-founder of The Om of Medicine, Mark Passerini, told A4 via email. "Being hospitalized can be terrifying for anyone, but especially for a critically ill child. As kids undergo difficult or painful treatments -- surrounded by strangers -- they can become overwhelmed with fear and sadness.



(Credit: Michigan Medicine YouTube Channel)

"That’s where Open Heart Magic comes in. Our Bedside Magic™ programs bring laughter, hope and strength to sick children -- one-to-one -- at their hospital bedsides. Our volunteer Hospital Magicians are trained to work with all kids in a hospital -- regardless of their medical conditions or physical abilities -- so that every child can benefit from this entertaining and empowering therapy."

Event details

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Polo Fields Golf and Country Club (5200 Polo Fields Drive)

What to expect

A full open bar

Heavy appetizers

Raffles

Silent auction and more

Tickets

General admission tickets: $80 per person

VIP table (seats six): $750

Tickets can be purchased here.

About Open Heart Magic

Open Heart Magic, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, partners with children’s hospitals to empower young patients who are experiencing intense stress, fear and sadness due to serious illness and difficult medical treatments. OHM volunteers undergo rigorous training in clinical protocols in order to go where other charities cannot. Our volunteers work in pediatric intensive care units, oncology departments, isolation rooms, burn units and emergency rooms to provide the hope and strength kids need to fight their illness. To learn more, visit www.openheartmagic.org.

