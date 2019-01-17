Check out KinderConcert presented by Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra Friday

ANN ARBOR - Finding fun winter activities for your toddler can be a challenge. Thankfully, the KinderConcert series returns Friday to the Ann Arbor District Library.

French horn player Adam Unsworth, of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra, will join pianist Kathryn Goodson and movement specialist Gari Stein for an interactive, half-hour concert and story session.

The free event is designed for children ages 2 to 5 years, so parents don't have to worry abour their children's urge to wiggle around.

Each concert starts off with dance and free movement while listening to various instruments, followed by a story with musical accompaniment.

There will be two performances, one at 10 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room in the downtown branch.

For locations and times of future KinderConcerts, check the event's Facebook page.

Enjoy!

