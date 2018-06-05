Cinetopia 2018: 'The Last Race' to screen Friday at the Henry Ford

Still from "The Last Race," Michael Dweck's documentary about Riverhead Raceway which screens Friday at the Henry Ford. (Credit: Cinetopia)

ANN ARBOR - How many movies have you seen at this year's Cinetopia Film Festival? Are you setting records, personal or otherwise? While you've probably already mapped out the remainder of your festival viewing schedule, we wanted to once again draw your attention to a documentary we think is worth your time.

"The Last Race," Michael Dweck's documentary about Riverhead Raceway, screens on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Henry Ford. Dweck will be in attendance for the Henry Ford screening, which will truly be an experience as this documentary being projected on the Henry Ford's giant screen is truly the way it's meant to be seen. While you can still see the film at the Michigan on Sunday, we highly suggest making the trip to Dearborn as it will no doubt be worth it.

If you haven't yet heard of "The Last Race," the synopsis is as follows:

Riverhead Raceway is a rare beast. For decades it has hosted showdowns between local residents who bring their "Mad Max"–inspired stock cars to do battle on a quarter-mile track. Forty such tracks used to exist on Long Island alone. Today, Riverhead is the last. Dweck's evocative portraiture turns the raceway into a theater of catharsis while the track’s owners struggle to maintain an American tradition as a real estate boom surrounds them. Dweck’s stirring imagery takes you inside a race and eye to eye with the cars’ snarling grills and white roll bars that protrude like bones out of scarred metal. The track is on the only piece of undeveloped land in the area -- it’s worth millions -- and the only thing keeping the bulldozers at bay is track owners Barbara and Jim Cromarty’s love of the track and its community. Nominated for the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize.

Stay tuned for more updates from the Cinetopia Film Festival from All About Ann Arbor. To learn more about the festival itself, visit cinetopiafestival.org. You can also "Like" Cinetopia on Facebook and follow them on Twitter while also making sure to use #Cinetopia2018.

Planning to attend the festival? Tickets to individual films are available and the full lineup of films can be found at cinetopiafestival.org/schedule.

