Cinetopia Film Festival announces 2019 dates

The audience claps after a screening at the Cinetopia Film Festival. (Credit: Cinetopia)

ANN ARBOR - The Cinetopia Film Festival is happening a month earlier this year. It was just announced that the festival will now be taking place May 10 through May 19.

Over 10 days, the Southeast Michigan festival screens more than 50 films in venues in metro Detroit, including at the Michigan and State Theaters in Ann Arbor. It screens a sampling of the best feature-length comedies, dramas and documentaries from the biggest film festivals in the world, including Berlinale, Cannes, Sundance, SXSW, Tribeca and more.

Instead of accepting submissions, a team led by Michigan Theater executive director and CEO Russ Collins selects films to be featured.

This will be Cinetopia's eighth year running. Beyond screenings, the festival includes presentations, Q&A sessions with actors, directors and writers and discussion panels.

The official 2019 schedule has yet to be released.

