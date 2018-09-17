City of Ann Arbor brings back PARK(ing) Day Friday

The PARK(ing) Day space on Main Street on Sept. 15, 2017 (Courtesy: Ann Arbor DDA)

ANN ARBOR - You haven't seen parking spaces like these before.

As part of a collaboration between the city of Ann Arbor, the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority and SmithGroup, PARK(ing) Day aims to explore alternative uses of parking spaces in the city while promoting cooperation between community members, artists, designers, activists and students.

The one-day global initiative features a "takeover" of two metered parking spaces at 117 E. Liberty St. in front of RoosRoast Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Designed and built by Ann Arbor-based landscape architects at SmithGroup, the transformed spaces will mimic a small park where passersby can stop and share stories about their favorite open spaces.

"PARK(ing) Day is a great opportunity to reimagine the potential for expanding public space in our downtown streets," City of Ann Arbor community services area administrator Derek Delacourt in a statement.

To learn more about the global effort, visit www.parkingday.org.



