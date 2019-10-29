Ann Arbor Senior Center hosting family-friendly Halloween potluck dinner Wednesday

ANN ARBOR - All are invited to celebrate Halloween a day early at the Ann Arbor Senior Center on Wednesday.

The free event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. will feature a kid-friendly craft project and a screening of the movie "Hotel Transylvania."

Participants of all ages are welcome, and attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass around.

The Ann Arbor Senior Center is located at 1320 Baldwin Ave.

The event is presented in partnership with Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation.

