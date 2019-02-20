Concordia University Ann Arbor accepting submissions for juried art exhibition

ANN ARBOR - Concordia University Ann Arbor will be holding a juried art exhibition from April 5 through May 8 at its Kreft Art Gallery located at 4090 Geddes Road.

The deadline for submissions is March 11. Artists may submit up to two entries for the "Permanence and Change" exhibition, which will aim to "capture the human longing for stability and steadiness through our personal and social relationships."

How it works

Art produced within the past five years is eligible within these categories:

Original prints

Drawings

Paintings

Photographs

Digital images

Sculpture

Fiber art

Video

Artists who are accepted will be notified by March 19.

A reception will take place for all participating artists in the gallery Friday, April 5, from 7 to 9 p.m.



For each artist, a $25 non-refundable entry fee is required and can be paid at www.cuaa.edu/kreftarts. All artwork should be submitted to juriedshow@cuaa.edu as a digital file. Along with their submission, artists should write a brief letter of 250 words or less that explains how their work addresses the show's theme.



One of the jurors is Amanda Coulson, co-founder of the VOLTA contemporary art fair and director of The National Gallery of the Bahamas. Coulson has more then two decades of experience in the art world as a critic, scholar, curator and cultural producer.



"Our Juror, Amanda Coulson, is extremely talented with very unique, in-depth knowledge of the art world," said adjunct art professor Toni Michael Miller, who is assisting with the coordination and management of the Kreft Art Gallery, in a statement. "Her career spans over 20 years in Europe, North America and the Caribbean."

During the exhibition, all featured artists will have the opportunity to sell their work.

The awards are as follows:

Best of Show: $1,000 prize, along with a solo exhibition in the gallery during the 2019-20 academic year.

Second place: $500 prize.

Third place: $250 prize.

