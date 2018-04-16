Concordia University Ann Arbor presents 'Into the Woods' April 19-22

ANN ARBOR - The Kreft Arts Program at Concordia University Ann Arbor will be performing its spring musical "Into the Woods" this weekend Thursday through Sunday.

Performances will be on CUAA's campus at 4090 Geddes Road in the Kreft Black Box theatre.

Schedule for "Into the Woods":



• Thursday, April 19 at 8 p.m.

• Friday, April 20 at 8 p.m.

• Saturday, April 21 at 8 p.m.

• Sunday, April 22 at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $14, and $8 for students and seniors.

Concordia students and staff will enjoy free admission.

According to the press release, the performance is a "must-see modern retelling of several fairy tales exploring the dangers and opportunities each character faces as they travel through an ever-changing forest."



(Courtesy: Concordia University Ann Arbor)

The school's theater director, Gerard Dzuiblinski, describes the musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim as the blending of drama, fantasy, comedy and examining the fairy tale characters' wishes and consequences.

"'Into the Woods' is a musical told for adults, and the individual stories interweave in such a way that ultimately everyone finds themselves in the same story," said Dzuiblinski in a press release.

The audience can anticipate spectacular musicianship under the musical direction of CUAA music professor Karl Schmidt, and a visually engaging set designed by CUAA's visual art department chair, professor Beth Steinkellner.

"With the large cast, you would expect some roles to be smaller, but in our production of 'Into the Woods,' every cast member has an important part," Rebecca Johnstone, CUAA sophomore, who joins the cast as Little Red Riding Hood, said in a press release.



For more information on "Into the Woods," visit www.cuaa.edu.

To purchase tickets contact the Concordia Box office by phone at 734-995-7537.

