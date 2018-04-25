Concordia University Ann Arbor to present 'Night of Singing' Friday

ANN ARBOR - The music department at Concordia University Ann Arbor will be putting on the third annual "Night of Singing" this Friday at 8 p.m. in the Chapel of the Holy Trinity.

The performance by the Concordia choirs, Ann Arbor Brass and organist Philip Rowland includes special guest choir The Boychoir of Ann Arbor, conducted by Dr. John Boonenberg.

The ensembles will be performing John Rutter's triumphant musical "Gloria."

"We are very excited about the addition of The Boychoir of Ann Arbor to our program this year. Certainly, the variety of music and choral ensembles create a unique event that people will really enjoy," Dr. Brian Altevogt, CUAA Director of Choirs, said in a press release. "We’re expecting a joyful response and are delighted at the opportunity to combine all our choirs and to share their work with our community."

The majority of the texts will be sung in English, and according to CUAA, "the songs offer simple, yet heartwarming expressions of faith, love, and hope."

Concordia's five choirs and The Boychoir will each sing individual songs, then merge with the Ann Arbor Brass to perform "Gloria."

Performance ensembles for the 2018 "Night of Singing":

Concordia Choir, Brian Altevogt, conductor

Women’s Chorale, Natalie Downs, conductor

Concordia Arborsong, Brian Altevogt, conductor

Men’s Chorus, Brian Altevogt, conductor

Concordia Gospel Choir, Geoffrey Stanton, conductor

The Boychoir of Ann Arbor, John Boonenberg, conductor

Philip Rowland, organ and piano

John Boonenberg, piano

Tickets are $10 per person and will be on sale before the show.

Tickets can be reserved in advance through Concordia's Box Office at 734-995-7537.

Click here for a full schedule of CUAA's music department performances.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.