Concordia University Ann Arbor to present 41st annual Boar's Head Festival

ANN ARBOR - The annual Boar's Head Festival returns to Concordia University Ann Arbor from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

A beloved campus tradition, visitors can see daily performances in the Chapel of the Holy Trinity. It started in 1978, when three professors brought the festival -- a tradition that dates back to 14th century England -- to CUAA.

For the first time in more than 40 years, the role of Wenceslas will not be performed by CUAA professor emeritus Dr. Neil Skov. He will be handing over the reins to Jonathan Neuendorf, who's been involved in Boar's Head since he was a child.

Concordia Director of Theatre Gerald Dzuiblinski directs the Boar's Head Festival, with musical direction by Dr. Brian Altevogt, director of choirs.

"Boar’s Head is our Christmas card to the community of Ann Arbor and to the community of Concordia," said Altevogt in a statement. "The multigenerational dimension of school-aged children, the tender youth of the sprite, the reveling wassailers and the elegant Lords and Ladies with a backdrop of singing, dancing and orchestral music, create a unique presentation that celebrates the birth of our King."

Event details

Friday, Nov. 30: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1: 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 2: 4:00 p.m.

Tickets range from $10-16 per person.

Buy tickets here.

CUAA's A Manor Christmas is also happening that weekend. Enjoy a tour of the historic Earhart Manor, transformed into a Christmastime wonderland, an outdoor Christmas market and a festival of trees.



