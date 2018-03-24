Concordia University Ann Arbor welcomes spring with free concerts

ANN ARBOR - It's officially spring and Concordia University is welcoming the change in season with two free concerts for its community and members of the public.

Both performances will take place on CUAA’s campus located at 4090 Geddes Road.

Parking on campus is free.

Sunday, March 25

Concordia Choir

2 p.m. in the Chapel of the Holy Trinity



Following the university's 2017-18 academic year theme, All Things New, the Concordia Choir will wrap up its In the Beginning tour on Sunday. The tour began earlier this month and saw the ensemble travel to upper New York and Ontario.





The Concordia Choir (Courtesy: Concordia University)



Tuesday, March 27

Concordia Wind Ensemble

8 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre



An auditioned group of wind and percussion players, the Concordia Wind Ensemble is directed by Dr. William Perrine. This concert will be a preview of the ensemble’s program at the prestigious Chicago International Music Festival on Easter Sunday, April 1.



"There’s a tremendous amount of literature that exists to celebrate Christmas but very little band music written for Easter," Perrine said in a press release. "Add to that the fact that bands -- in their contemporary form -- have only been around for about 100 years. Because of that, band directors tend to be very engaged in the process of getting new music."



The musicians will be performing pieces commissioned for both this concert and for Concordia University honoring the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.

For directions to the school, click here.

To view a campus map, click here.

