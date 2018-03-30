Controlled burn to be conducted in Ann Arbor's Garden Homes park and Stone School Road

ANN ARBOR - Officials with the Office of the Water Resources Commissioner announced this morning that a controlled burn will be conducted this afternoon in the rain gardens at Garden Homes park, located at Franklin and Miller Ave, and on the east side of Stone School Road, between 94 and Ellsworth.

The reason? With the ever-growing threat of invasive species, controlled burns help to combat them, while at the same time encouraging native plants to thrive. Ecologically, it is important to burn these natural areas so that the prairie-like ecosystems continue to flourish.

What you need to know: The Washtenaw County Office of the Water Resources Commissioner has collaborated with the City of Ann Arbor’s Parks and Recreation and Public Services departments on these controlled burns. Burn plans are developed for this site, and a burn permit has been obtained from the fire department. If you would like to see these documents, or have any questions, please contact the Office of the Water Resources Commissioner.

The mission of the Office of the Water Resources Commissioner is to provide for the health, safety and welfare of Washtenaw County citizens, to protect surface water and the environment and to promote the long-term environmental and economic sustainability of Washtenaw County by providing storm water management, flood control, development review and water quality programs. Visit http://drain.ewashtenaw.org.

