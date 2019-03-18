CSA Day is coming to Ann Arbor Farmers Market April 20

ANN ARBOR - Are you looking into joining a CSA?

CSA stands for community supported agriculture, a model in which the consumer becomes a member of a farm by purchasing a farm's harvest upfront for a given season and picking it up on a regular basis.

A large number of local farms offer CSAs, but each one is run differently. On Saturday, April 20, vendors at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market that offer CSAs will be on hand to provide information and answer questions about their programs for the second annual CSA Day.

These vendors include:

Bayport Fish

Brines Farm

Coblentz Acres

Community Farm

Goetz Greenhouse

Green Things Farm

Kapnick’s Orchard

Lake Divide Farm

Raindance Organic Farm

Seeley Farm

Tantre Farm

Whitney Farmstead

Farm shares tend to cost anywhere from $450-$650 and often feature a weekly box of up to 10 vegetables and/or fruits. Each delivery should be enough to feed a family of three. Half-shares are also offered by many CSAs.

While produce CSAs are very common, some specialty CSAs offer eggs, milk, meat and other farm products. Some programs are seasonal, while some are year-round.

CSAs are a great way to support local farmers by providing them with upfront capital to cover water, seed and equipment when they would normally have to rely on loans and banks.

The direct producer-consumer relationship fosters a stronger sense of community and cuts out the "middle man."

For more information about the market and which vendors have CSAs, visit www.a2gov.org/market.

For event updates, visit the market's Facebook page.

Shop local every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 315 Detroit St. in Kerrytown.

