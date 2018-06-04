Cult classic 'Heathers' comes to the Ann Arbor Civic Theatre beginning Thursday

ANN ARBOR - Film and musical fans alike should prepare to be excited: "Heathers" comes to the Ann Arbor Civic Theatre as a musical from Thursday through Sunday.

Based on the 1989 film of the same name, the musical focuses on Veronica (Emily Courcy), a member of a popular high school clique that includes Heather Chandler (Samantha Torres), Heather Duke (Chloe Grisa) and Heather McNamara (Amy VanDyke). Because the Heathers are feared and hated, Veronica has had enough of their behavior and decides to team up with J.D. (Andrew Buckshaw), a sociopath, in a plot to kill the "cool kids."

Those interested will have four chances to see the musical: Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre. Tickets are $20 on Thursdays, $14 for students; $26 Friday through Sunday, $23 for seniors, $14 for students. Learn more at a2ct.org.

The Ann Arbor Civic Theatre is a community theatre group that exists to provide opportunities for the members of the community to participate in theatre. Founded in 1929, A2CT values and promotes creative excellence and personal artistic growth through the presentation of quality theatre performances of the community, open invitation for participation in all aspects of theatrical production and development of talent through educational, apprenticeship and performance opportunities.

