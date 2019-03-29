Dance for Mother Earth Powwow celebrates 47 years in Ann Arbor this weekend

ANN ARBOR - The 47th annual Dance for Mother Earth Powwow returns to Ann Arbor Saturday and Sunday at Skyline High School at 10:30 a.m..

The first Powwow took place in 1972 and was organized by the American Indians at the University of Michigan (AIUM), a group made up of graduate students, faculty and staff. In 1976, the current group -- the Native American Student Association (NASA) was formed. Each year, undergraduate and graduate students as well as members of the community plan the event.

Over the years, the Powwow has been held at various locations, including Huron High, Pioneer High, the Michigan League, UM's Union and Crisler Center. It recently moved to Skyline with the help of EMU's Native American Student Organization (NASO) and the University of Michigan's Office of Academic Multicultural Initiavies (OAMI).

Attendance at the event continues to grow, and the organizers' mission is to share their Native American heritage with the local community. Expect to see dancers of all ages donning colorful garments, singing, dancing and artwork, jewelry and apparel by indigenous artists for sale.

This is a family-friendly event and admission is $10 per person.

