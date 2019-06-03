Destination Ann Arbor announces resident town hall for master planning process

ANN ARBOR - Destination Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County’s tourism and destination marketing organization, is pleased to announce a new project called Washtenaw 2030: A Destination Master Plan.

Intended as a service to the community, this initiative will identify a strategic vision and road map to improving the visitor experience in Washtenaw County, while generating economic benefits for those who live and work here as well.

As part of the development of the Destination Master Plan, Destination Ann Arbor will seek out extensive community input through one-on-one interviews, focus groups, town hall meetings and a forthcoming online survey. The first of two town hall meetings has been scheduled and community members are encouraged to attend.

"We're keenly interested in what residents have to say," said Mary Kerr, president and CEO, of Destination Ann Arbor. "Identifying our destination’s assets and opportunities will help us to create a road map for a long-term tourism success plan for the entirety of Washtenaw County."

The final product resulting from this process will incorporate community input and identify both assets and opportunities involving infrastructure, facilities, services, attractions and events that could be created or improved to enhance both the visitor experience and general quality of life in Washtenaw County.

"This Destination Master Planning process is intended to be a communitywide initiative and will help us to maximize the positive effects of tourism on our local economy," said Destination Ann Arbor Chairman Sean Duval. "I'm really excited to hear what our local residents and business leaders have to say about what is working and also what improvements we could make to our destination."

Details for the first town hall are as follows:

Date and time: June 11 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Ann Arbor Regent Hotel & Suites Corporate Event Center, 2455 Carpenter Road, Ann Arbor.

Community members should RSVP here.

Those who are unable to attend this town hall are encouraged to stay tuned for an announcement about the second such event, which is anticipated to take place in August.

About Destination Ann Arbor

Destination Ann Arbor is a 501 (c)6 not-for-profit organization whose mission is to enhance the economy of Washtenaw County through promotion of the area as a destination for day and overnight visitors. For more information, visit www.destinationannarbor.org.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.