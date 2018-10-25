Detroit Laugh City to present two shows in Ann Arbor Friday

ANN ARBOR - Get ready for some serious laughs at Comedy Night on Friday at Conor O'Neill's Irish Pub on Main Street.

Detroit Laugh City will present comedians Dan Simon and Dan Decapua in two shows, at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Headliner Simon is a nationally touring comic, and Decapua is the co-owner of the Spotlight Houses Team -- the bestselling Re/Max team in the Ann Arbor area.

Credit: Detroit Laugh City

"People may recognize my name from the for sale sign in their neighbor's yard or my requisite outdated glamour shot on my business card," Decapua told A4 via email. "My partner, Sam Vail, is a local musician and we formed the Spotlight Team because of our past lives performing. I have toured the country with Dane Cook, Mitch Hedberg and Dave Attell. I've worked for Carnival Cruise Lines (as a comedian, not a steward) and many colleges."

Decapua joked that his clients and co-workers are making him do the performance against his "better judgment."

So, what can attendees expect?



"A bunch of current event material, including hilarious bits about John Wayne Bobbitt and Monica Lewinsky," joked Decapua. "Just kidding (it's) going to be great! Leave your kids at home or in the car with the windows cracked -- '80s style! Nevermind, don't leave your kids in the car. Parking in Ann Arbor is too expensive."



