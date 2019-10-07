Documentary about USA Gymnastics scandal to be screened at University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR - The University of Michigan, in partnership with University Students against Rape and Standing Tough Against Rape Society, will be screening "At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal" on Oct. 29.

The HBO film features exclusive interviews with athlete survivors who were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar.

The film will screen at 7 p.m. at the Rackham Graduate School Amphitheatre. A roundtable discussion will take place following the screening at 8:30 p.m., including gymnast and survivor Alexandra Bourque and her mother, Tammy.

Bourque is a survivor of Nassar and recently took part in a summit on sexual assault at the United Nations.

Tickets for the screening are free and are available via registration here.

Directed by Erin Lee Carr, the film was produced by Dr. Steven Ungerleider and David Ulich, of Sidewinder Films, which is the production arm of The Foundation for Global Sports Development. The foundation has committed $1 million toward a new abuse prevention and education program called COURAGE FIRST, which collaborates with survivors and the leading nationwide child abuse prevention organizations.

Through online learning tools, a podcast, video and blogs, the program aims to educate adults on the warning signs of sexual abuse. The program certifies those who complete the course with a certification with the nonprofit Darkness to Light, whose mission is to end child sexual abuse.

To learn more and to get certified, visit globalsportsdevelopment.org.

According to Take Back the Night, one in four girls and one in six boys will be the victims of child sex abuse in the U.S.

