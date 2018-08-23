Donate blood at the Ann Arbor YMCA Tuesday

ANN ARBOR - Give back to the community by donating blood on Tuesday at the Ann Arbor YMCA at 400 W. Washington St.

The American Red Cross Blood Drive will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in studios B & C.

"There is currently a critical need for blood in our community and we can help," Ann Arbor YMCA communications director Jan Hack said via email.

To choose a time slot, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Sponsor code: AAYMCA

Have questions? Contact Jan Hack at 734-661-8047 or jhack@annarborymca.org.

