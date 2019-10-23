Donate blood, register as an organ donor during Be a Hero at the Big House in Ann Arbor

Michigan Stadium, also known as The Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR - Be a Hero at the Big House returns Nov. 10.

The event is one of the largest single-day blood drives at the University of Michigan, and participants are encouraged to register as organ and tissue donors, all while getting a VIP view of the Big House. The all-day event will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hosted by Wolverines for Life and other organizations in the Jack Roth Stadium club at Michigan Stadium, the event marks the halfway point in the American Red Cross Blood Battle against Ohio State University. Now in its 38th year, the event features games, food, giveaways and a dance-off with the Detroit Tigers' mascot, Paws.

Between Oct. 29 and Nov. 27, nearly 20 blood drives will be held on U-M's Ann Arbor campus. Each school hopes to receive 2,300 blood donations, for a total of 4,800 donations on both campuses.

Since 1981, the Blood Battle has been held in the weeks leading up to the rival football game where the schools face off each year at the end of November. This time of year is also significant for blood donations because as the holidays approach, donations tend to drop.

For more information, visit www.uofmhealth.org/beahero.

