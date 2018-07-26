'Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot' opens at the Michigan Friday

ANN ARBOR - One can never truly keep up with all of the weather changes in Michigan, especially in Ann Arbor, and this summer has been no exception. As a movie lover, I find comfort in seeking the pleasures of central air inside the theater and watching a new movie that I'm hoping to fall in love with. I've also come to find that even those who do not try to see every movie that comes through our city will seek refuge inside the Michigan and/or State Theatre simply to escape the heat for a few hours. Happily, a movie that I believe will unite film lovers and heat escapees alike will open at the Michigan on Friday: "Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot," the new film from writer/director Gus Van Sant that stars Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara and Jack Black.The film is based on the memoir of the same name by John Callahan, a recently paralyzed alcoholic who finds a passion for drawing off-color newspaper cartoons.

Callahan (Phoenix) has a lust for life, a talent for off-color jokes and a drinking problem. When an all-night bender ends in a catastrophic car accident, the last thing he intends to do is give up drinking. But when he reluctantly enters treatment with encouragement from his girlfriend (Mara) and a charismatic sponsor (Hill). Callahan discovers a gift for drawing edgy, irreverent newspaper cartoons that develop an international following and grant him a new lease on life. Based on a true story, this poignant, insightful and often funny drama about the healing power of art is not to be missed.

"The drama handles the 12 steps of sobriety in as honest a manner as any film in memory, but is more comfortable dealing with addiction than it is its subject," Detroit News film critic Adam Graham wrote in his review. "[Van Sant] gives the film a few absurdist touches -- Callahan is always speeding around in his wheelchair, which is seemingly souped up with nitro boosters -- that lend it a quirky, oddball feel. Which, truth be told, is probably how Callahan would have wanted it."

Will you be adding "Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot" to your weekend watching movie list? Let us know in the comments below.

